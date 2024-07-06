Cat "hacks" owners' alarm and rocks out to Chappell Roan at 3 AM!

New York, New York - It's not just millions of people who simply can't get enough of Chappell Roan – one cat is such a fan that he needs to hear her tunes, no matter how late the hour!

This cat simply can't get enough of Chappell Roan, just like the rest of us! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nicdonatantonio & Screenshot/Instagram/@chappellroan

A video posted by TikToker Nicdonatantonio features home surveillance footage of her cat staging an impromptu party at 3 in the morning.

The sneaky feline clandestinely turns on a smart alarm speaker that starts blaring Chappell Roan!

Hilariously, the cat even looks directly into the camera after being got caught in the act.

It's not just a love of music that motivated the fur ball, though.

"Chappell Roan means breakfast," his owner explained.

Commenters loved the cheeky kitty's resourcefulness.

"He really said 'Wow, that time already! Dang!'" one user wrote.



"He said, 'good luck babe I decide when dinner is,'" another added.

"I like how he took a couple steps and acted surprised," a third piped up.