Cat has sweetest reaction to baby crying: "Kitty understood the assignment"

California - Some TikTok videos only work thanks to their captions. This is probably also the case in this viral cat post, but the explanation is so sweet that the clip has been going viral since the beginning of November.

Some TikTok videos only work thanks to their captions. This is probably also the case in this viral cat post, but the explanation is so sweet! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@winterbaby4200

The recording first shows the kitty lying on its back on a bed, then the camera pans to a baby crying bitterly, and then back to the cat.

Anyone who reads the caption will understand what makes the video a hit: "Everytime our baby cries, our mama cat rolls over to offer her milk."

This explanation has touched so many TikTok users, and it has now racked up viral status.

"A single mom who WORKS TWO JOBS," joked one commenter. A second said, "'I gotta do everything around here' -kitty probably."

"Mama cats coparent each others kittens. That’s her baby too," explained one commenter as another added, "To be fair, the 'neh' sound is universal baby language for milk. Kitty understood the assignment."