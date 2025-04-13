Cat hiding under the bed is "bamboozled" by owner's change to her room!

A cat named Samara couldn't believe her eyes when she first saw her owner's freshly painted bedroom, and her hilarious reaction has now gone viral on social media!

On her TikTok page called @samara.o_o, the kitten's owner shared a video that quickly went viral.

In the clip, Samara crawls out from under the bed, wide-eyed and confused, as her stunned face turned towards the freshly painted walls.

"I was just painting and saw how she crawled out from under the bed," the feline's owner told Newsweek in a recent interview.

"She's a weirdo and always has a funny face," she joked.



Plenty of social media users also found Samara's reaction funny, as the clip has now racked up over 16 million views since it was posted at the end of March.

Many TikTokers commented as if they were the kitty's internal monologue, with one writing, "'how long was i under here???'"

"'am i in the right place or??'" another joked.

Others poked fun at Samara's owner. "brave of u to make a decision without her considering its her house," one quipped.