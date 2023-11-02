Cat hilariously photobombs proposal in viral TikTok video

A couple's proposal video has gone viral on TikTok after their aptly named cat Loki managed to perfectly photobomb the special moment!

Named after the Norse god of chaos himself, Loki the cat's hilarious antics were posted by TikTok user @laila__95.

The video shows the moment when the loving couple got engaged. Everything was going well and the camera was positioned at just the right angle to capture the beautiful scene... until their feline friend decided that it was his chance to shine!



The video is cheekily captioned, "When you're trying to capture the moment but the cat has other plans."

Loki's timing couldn't have been funnier, as he pops into the frame just as the engagement ring is about to be placed on his human's finger.

His hilariously goofy expression blocks the proceedings and the cat stares right into the camera, as if on cue.