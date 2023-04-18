Cat holds a grudge over his owner's beard shave and TikTok can't stop laughing

Kokomo, Indiana - Ferris the cat had long become accustomed to his owner's long, shaggy beard. But when he shaved it off, the kitty was seemingly not impressed.

Cat Ferris loved the full beard of his owner Jordan Ousley, and was surprised when it disappeared. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/lauratheexplora__

A TikTok clip has gone viral, which might be one of the most fitting videos set to Harry Styles' hit, As It Was.

Jordan Ousley of Indiana regularly cuddled with his cat Ferris, rubbing his long, luscious beard with the kitty's fur. But the four-legged-friend apparently was shocked by Jodan's transformation when he shaved it short.

Jordan's wife Laura posted an amusing clip of Ferris refusing to cuddle after the cut, writing, "Petition to grow the beard back."

The video now has over 3.5 million views and counting, and shows Ferris refusing to get close to his former cuddle buddy.

"He’s not having it," she responded to commenters. "He’s holding a grudge."

Laura explained the reason for the drastic beard change, telling Newsweek that "Jordan was diagnosed with a very rare autoimmune disease that caused him to lose about 45 pounds."

"He was self-conscious about his appearance and did not want to shave his beard," she added.

"Since starting treatment, he was able to gain all his weight back and felt confident to shave again," she said. "But our cat was not a fan of this decision!"

