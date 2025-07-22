Here comes the... duck? Adorable animal wedding crasher goes viral in this hysterical clip!

Copenhagen, Denmark - Clearly, this duck had been dreaming about her wedding day because she simply couldn't wait... and stole the show from another bride!

The unannounced animal guest waddles calmly down the aisle shortly before the wedding ceremony. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@miche8_

Okay – but, like, would you still love me if I were a duck?

The stranger-than-fiction moment has since gone viral on TikTok in a hilarious viral video posted by someone in attendance.

Festively dressed wedding guests waited eagerly in the outdoor wedding location for the grand entrance of bride Gabrielle McLymont.

Groom Elias Wiklund was also eagerly awaiting his bride-to-be, but shortly before she was due to walk down the aisle, an unannounced guest suddenly intervened.

While everyone was waiting dutifully for the woman of the hour, a little duck suddenly strolled calmly down the aisle, right where the bride was about to walk.

The guests immediately pulled out their phones and filmed the animal's unexpected appearance!

"POV: the bride is ready to walk down the aisle, but this duck had other plans," the viral clip's caption reads.

In the comments section, TikTok users were amused, with one of them quipping, "why are they all laughing at the bride on her special day??" as another said, "'"Sorry im late babe, got cursed by an evil wizard.'"