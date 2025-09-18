Cat lover who fed a stray is shocked when the kitty finds out where she lives!
Garden Grove, California - This adorable stray cat is a real rascal, and he knows how to use those handsome looks to get whatever he wants.
Holly was just trying to be nice, but now she's got a tiny animal stalker on her trail!
She recently fed a cat she calls "Orange Boy" along with some other stray cats from the neighborhood.
But when the woman came home later, she couldn't believe her eyes.
Orange Boy was already there waiting for her – and impatiently demanding more snacks.
Holly captured the situation in a viral TikTok video, in which the stray stands at her window, looking at her almost menacingly.
Ever since then, the kitty can often be found sitting on top of Holly's car, ready to greet her when she comes back home.
But the compassionate cat lover wanted to make sure that Orange Boy had somewhere to go home to, and so she hatched a plan to find out the truth.
Does this "stray" cat actually have a home?
"I put an AirTag on him which shows that he likely has one or two different owners. He stops at houses that I know have cats already," Holly told Newsweek.
Her conclusion is that "they probably feed him, too. Little man has a hustle going on and gets multiple meals a day. He is well on the way to getting fat!"
This means that nobody needs to worry about the cat starving to death, but Holly is still not really happy with the situation.
"Orange boy is a charmer and master manipulator but he risks getting hit by cars or attacked by other animals. In SoCal we have coyotes," she said. "His intact trouble puffs will also contribute to the cat overpopulation crisis."
Cover photo: Screenshot/TikTok/@nekonototoro