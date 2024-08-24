Cat makes startling transformation in new home: "To be loved is to be changed"

Los Angeles, California - When a stray cat in poor health turned up on her doorstep, Nicoletta did everything she could to give him a new life.

TikTok user @no.1nicoletta shared an emotional video that went viral.

One day, Nicoletta heard a loud meowing outside her glass door – the culprit turned out to be an emaciated stray cat with visible injuries to its ear and mouth.

The poor kitty's teeth were visible through a painful-looking ulcer on its lip.

Dumbo the cat had reportedly been "very close to death with a lip ulcer, a messed up ear, and multiple skin and respiratory infections," Nicoletta told Newsweek.

As the montage in the clip shows, the kind woman took in Dumbo the cat.

Since then, he has drastically transformed!

As the video shows, the cat now looks healthy again with soft fur and a safe home to relax in.

"To be loved is to be changed," reads the sweet on-screen text of the viral clip.

