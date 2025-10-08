Cat owner crashes out when kitty starts up bizarre habit: "In this economy?!"
Charlotte, North Carolina - A young woman caught her cat doing something unusual with her eye and immediately worried about a potentially very expensive visit to the vet. And all that over one little wink of the eye?!
A hilarious clip shared by pet owner Hailey shows her tabby cat lying on the bed with one eye closed and the other open for no apparent reason.
"I hate when I look at my cats and they're doing something like this. like bro am I going to have to take you to the vet and spend hundreds or what," reads the onscreen text of her clip.
She added the cheeky caption, "In this economy?! Girl open your eye."
The animal's eye confusion caused a lot of concern among viewers, but in the end, the cat owner explained that the squinted eye was neither an injury nor an infection.
Hailey said that her cat would often exhibit this behavior and that the occasional "winking" was merely a reaction to light or dust. The vet had also given the all-clear!
"every single day my cat does like one random concerning thing that makes me fear for his safety," commented one user on the viral video, with many other concerned pet owners agreeing with the sentiment.
Another viewer also made many users laugh: "my orange cat does this but the first time she ever did it i panicked and brought her to the vet, spent about 500-600 for tests, the vet diagnosed her with weird."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@_haileyruff_