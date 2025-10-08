Cat owner crashes out when kitty starts up bizarre habit: "In this economy?!"

Charlotte, North Carolina - A young woman caught her cat doing something unusual with her eye and immediately worried about a potentially very expensive visit to the vet. And all that over one little wink of the eye?!

Her owner was very worried, but the cat made many viewers laugh on TikTok. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@_haileyruff_

A hilarious clip shared by pet owner Hailey shows her tabby cat lying on the bed with one eye closed and the other open for no apparent reason.

"I hate when I look at my cats and they're doing something like this. like bro am I going to have to take you to the vet and spend hundreds or what," reads the onscreen text of her clip.

She added the cheeky caption, "In this economy?! Girl open your eye."

The animal's eye confusion caused a lot of concern among viewers, but in the end, the cat owner explained that the squinted eye was neither an injury nor an infection.

Hailey said that her cat would often exhibit this behavior and that the occasional "winking" was merely a reaction to light or dust. The vet had also given the all-clear!