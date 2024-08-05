Cat owner gets hilarious surprise when she checks her pet camera!

Toronto, Canada - Kassandra Di Cosola wanted to know what her cats were up to when she wasn't home, so she got a surveillance camera. What she saw on the video left her crying with laughter.

Kassandra Di Cosola was surprised to find her two cats, Louie and Francois, staring straight into the pet camera she had installed. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@francoisthemainecoon

Di Cosola was out with her fiancé when curiosity struck and she decided to check in on her feline friends, Louie and Francois.

When she opened her pet camera app, the woman was shocked to find Louie staring directly at her with a stern look!

He was joined by Francois, who also eyeballed the device before licking it.

Di Cosola and her fiancé couldn't help but laugh hysterically. They shared a clip from the wild moment on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, with the caption: "When you spy on your cats with your pet camera and they know you're watching."