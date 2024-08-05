Cat owner gets hilarious surprise when she checks her pet camera!
Toronto, Canada - Kassandra Di Cosola wanted to know what her cats were up to when she wasn't home, so she got a surveillance camera. What she saw on the video left her crying with laughter.
Di Cosola was out with her fiancé when curiosity struck and she decided to check in on her feline friends, Louie and Francois.
When she opened her pet camera app, the woman was shocked to find Louie staring directly at her with a stern look!
He was joined by Francois, who also eyeballed the device before licking it.
Di Cosola and her fiancé couldn't help but laugh hysterically. They shared a clip from the wild moment on TikTok, where it quickly went viral, with the caption: "When you spy on your cats with your pet camera and they know you're watching."
Curious cat video goes viral
Di Cosola likes to keep a close eye on her two pets.
"I spy on my cats on a daily basis, I find it hilarious to see what they are doing when I'm not home," the 29-year-old told Newsweek.
While installing a cat camera may seem like a frivolous entertainment, her reason for getting one is actually serious.
"We had another cat before Francois. His name was Pierre and he sadly passed away at a very young age, he was having seizures and we had no idea that was happening because they were occurring when we weren't home. So we bought this camera to give us reassurance that the cats are okay."
Now that Di Cosola's cats know about the surveillance camera, she says she finds them sleeping next to the device or hanging out nearby.
