Cat owner heartbroken to learn what pet does when she's gone!
Last month, Reddit user Kingsley found out from her roommate what happens in their apartment when she's gone. Her cat, Kinoko, shows a side of herself her owner has never seen!
"My roommate told me that she had been 'screaming' when I was gone," Kingsley said in an interview with Newsweek.
So, the women agreed to take an audio recording of the cat noises next time.
Soon after, the owner had a rude awakening!
"My roommate was right – it was a horrifying noise," she said.
Kingsley, who is currently at college, is at home most of the time.
"I had a light schedule, and I'm not a partygoer, so I knew I'd be home the majority of the day," she said.
But the brief moments without her are clearly getting to Kinoko.
The distraught Kingsley published an excerpt of the audio on Reddit last month last month to ask for advice.
Newsweek took a different approach, going straight to an expert: Joanne Fernandez-Lopez, director of veterinary services at ABC's Puppy Zs in Texas, spoke to the news site about possible solutions.
How can cat owners prevent separation anxiety?
"In the world of feline behavior, few issues are as distressing for both cats and their owners as separation anxiety. This condition, characterized by extreme distress when left alone, can manifest in various ways, but one of the most heart-wrenching is excessive vocalization," the expert said.
Therefore, those affected should first have their pets examined by a vet to rule out medical causes.
Owners can also make the home more cat-friendly and reduce stress. If none of this helps, behavioral therapy should be considered, Fernandez-Lopez explained.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Reddit/u/JKingsley4