Cat owner heartbroken to learn what pet does when she's gone!

Last month, Reddit user Kingsley found out from her roommate what happens in their apartment when she's gone. Her cat, Kinoko, shows a side of herself her owner has never seen!

Kinoko is perfectly normal when her owner is home, but the cat is clearly distressed when she's gone! © Screenshot/Reddit/u/JKingsley4

"My roommate told me that she had been 'screaming' when I was gone," Kingsley said in an interview with Newsweek.

So, the women agreed to take an audio recording of the cat noises next time.

Soon after, the owner had a rude awakening!

"My roommate was right – it was a horrifying noise," she said.

Kingsley, who is currently at college, is at home most of the time.

"I had a light schedule, and I'm not a partygoer, so I knew I'd be home the majority of the day," she said.

But the brief moments without her are clearly getting to Kinoko.

The distraught Kingsley published an excerpt of the audio on Reddit last month last month to ask for advice.

Newsweek took a different approach, going straight to an expert: Joanne Fernandez-Lopez, director of veterinary services at ABC's Puppy Zs in Texas, spoke to the news site about possible solutions.