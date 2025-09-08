Cat owner just wants to use her treadmill – but her pet has his own plans!

Austin, Texas - Oliver the cat takes his daily training very seriously, as his TikTok-viral treadmill habit has made clear!

Oliver's owner had actually bought the treadmill for herself, but the cat can't get enough! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@oliver.goose

On the TikTok page @oliver.goose, Ovya Barani, the owner of the cute cat, shows how her pet likes to train on the treadmill.

In one viral clip, the black cat is seen watching his owner walk on the exercise machine before he takes the reins himself!

Oliver nimbly makes his way onto the treadmill and goes for a brisk walk.

While the cat watches his owner at first, he soon wants to take the wheel himself and nimbly makes his way onto the exercise machine.

"Sometimes, I'll try walking on the treadmill, but Oliver immediately pushes me off," Ovya told Newsweek in a recent interview. "I did not teach him to do this."

"I bought the walking pad for myself originally but he took immediate interest in it," the Austin native continued.

"He started by putting his front paws on it and slowly got comfortable enough to walk on it & then eventually run on it."

Videos of Oliver's unexpected hobby have gone totally viral, with Ovya's page earning more than 19 million likes in total!