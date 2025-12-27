Woman visits cats at local shelter – and her sister's surprise brings her to tears!
Shepherdstown, West Virginia - One woman's trip to visit cats at a local animal shelter ended in tears – of joy, that is!
Teresa Patterson from Shepherdstown, West Virginia, had gone to the shelter with her sister Jenny Moody to visit the four-legged friends there – or so she thought!
What she couldn't have known was that Jenny had arranged a Christmas surprise for her sister.
Together with her parents, Jenny had prepared everything in advance for a cat to move in with Teresa.
Soon, fate struck, and Teresa's attention was drawn to a gray and white cat living in the shelter.
It only took seconds for the woman to fall in love with the feline, and the kitten seemed to take to her just as quickly.
As the two cuddled together, Jenny finally dropped the bombshell.
"So is that the one?" she asks in a viral clip of the moment, before explaining that their mom had wanted to get her a kitten for Christmas, and their dad has already bought her the necessary supplies.
Shelter kitten's name adds another emotional twist to the tale
Teresa went through a rollercoaster of emotions at the news, with her face conveying shock, amazement, and pure joy as she realized she'll get to take the sweet animal home.
"I think I pulled off the surprise!" Jenny gushed in the video's caption.
But that wasn't all: the shelter cat was named Dusty – just like Teresa's late husband – giving her more reason to sob out loud with emotion!
Over on her own TikTok page, Teresa showed that Dusty is settling in quite well to his forever home with several adorable new posts.
