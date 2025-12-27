Woman visits cats at local shelter – and her sister's surprise brings her to tears!

Shepherdstown, West Virginia - One woman's trip to visit cats at a local animal shelter ended in tears – of joy, that is!

Teresa Patterson was surprised by her sister at the shelter. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jennymoody0

Teresa Patterson from Shepherdstown, West Virginia, had gone to the shelter with her sister Jenny Moody to visit the four-legged friends there – or so she thought!

What she couldn't have known was that Jenny had arranged a Christmas surprise for her sister.

Together with her parents, Jenny had prepared everything in advance for a cat to move in with Teresa.

Soon, fate struck, and Teresa's attention was drawn to a gray and white cat living in the shelter.

It only took seconds for the woman to fall in love with the feline, and the kitten seemed to take to her just as quickly.

As the two cuddled together, Jenny finally dropped the bombshell.

"So is that the one?" she asks in a viral clip of the moment, before explaining that their mom had wanted to get her a kitten for Christmas, and their dad has already bought her the necessary supplies.