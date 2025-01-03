Cat owner kicked off Southwest Airlines flight after kitten has accident

In a viral social media post, a young woman accused Southwest Airlines of kicking her off a plane because of her cat .

In her post on X, Alex claims that her kitten defecated and urinated due to a rough landing.

Her seven-month-old pet named Oni was in a carrier, and when he did his business, Alex grabbed some paper towels, cleaned everything up, and then threw the dirty towels in the garbage.

The flight attendants were initially friendly and understanding – but when Alex boarded the same plane again after the layover, she discovered that the garbage bag had not been changed.

In addition, new attendants had been on board in the meantime, and they were not at all happy about the smell in the bathroom and felt compelled to close up the room.

According to Alex, one stewardess was particularly rude to her, accusing her of treating the bathroom like a litter box, and she had to leave the plane.

She was led outside in tears, and she took to social media to share her story.