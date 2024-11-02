Cat owner leaves pet with her boyfriend and she can't believe the video he sends her

A cat owner left her beloved pet in the care of her boyfriend. When he wanted to bathe the pet, she was astonished to see the cat's reaction!

A cat owner left her beloved pet in the care of her boyfriend. When he wanted to bathe the pet, she was astonished to see the cat's reaction! © CollageL Screenshots/TikTok/@kirbyandcindy

The video, which was shared by the pet owner on her TikTok channel @kirbyandcindy, went quickly viral.

In the clip, the boyfriend can be seen gently placing the cat in a bathtub.

But would the man survive the ordeal?

After all, to say that cats are not big fans of water is putting things lightly!

This kitty remained completely chill and unconcerned, however, hardly showing any discomfort at all.

"She is so... calm!?!?" the perplexed cat owner captioned her video, reflecting the surprise of many viewers who had seen the clip.

Many TikTok users flooded the comments section with their admiration for the cute cat and how well it seems to be getting along with its owner's boyfriend.