Sweet shelter dog waiting for forever home has only had one visitor in three years

Darlington, UK - A dog from an animal shelter in England has been looking for a new home for three years, and not a single visitor has come to his special meet-and-greet party! In fact, the 9-year-old has only had one visitor in three years.

9-year-old Flash has been living at Dogs Trust for three years and has only ever had one interested party. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dogstrust_darlington

According to the BBC, Flash came to the Dogs Trust shelter in 2022 and has only had one visitor interested in adopting him in all that time.

To attract more people to the dog, the staff organized an open day especially for him.

Unfortunately, this was also unsuccessful: no one came to meet Flash.

"It was heartbreaking," said Nikki Holroyd, the shelter's manager.

Flash still had a great day away from the kennels, but it was a sad occasion for the team.