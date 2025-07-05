Sweet shelter dog waiting for forever home has only had one visitor in three years
Darlington, UK - A dog from an animal shelter in England has been looking for a new home for three years, and not a single visitor has come to his special meet-and-greet party! In fact, the 9-year-old has only had one visitor in three years.
According to the BBC, Flash came to the Dogs Trust shelter in 2022 and has only had one visitor interested in adopting him in all that time.
To attract more people to the dog, the staff organized an open day especially for him.
Unfortunately, this was also unsuccessful: no one came to meet Flash.
"It was heartbreaking," said Nikki Holroyd, the shelter's manager.
Flash still had a great day away from the kennels, but it was a sad occasion for the team.
Why doesn't anyone want to offer Flash the dog a home?
In an Instagram post celebrating the pup's birthday, the animal organization wondered at the lack of interest in the four-legged friend: "We can't understand why this amazing lad has yet to find his forever home."
It's not his fault, though – Nikki Holroyd raved that Flash gets on well with people and loves going on adventures.
"Put a blanket on the floor, he'll snooze on it, chew his toy, and what he's allowed to chew," she gushed. "He's just a lovable and fun dog to be around!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@dogstrust_darlington