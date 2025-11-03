Cat owner prepares for birth of kittens – but is shocked to see just how many arrive!

Cats typically welcome around three to six kittens when they give birth, but as pet owner Vera can attest, this isn't always the case!

Between the two cats, 15 kittens were welcomed into the litter! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@veronica.grig

In a viral TikTok video, the young woman showed off her two pregnant cats, who gave birth to kittens one week apart.

However, the felines' pregnancies resulted in significantly more kittens than Vera expected!

In the clip, the proud mother cat lies in the middle of a sea of fluffy friends.

The kittens are of different sizes due to the week of growth between them. According to vets, kittens almost double their weight during this time.

"When you expect 3 kittens and end up with a daycare," Vera joked in the caption.

But fans need not worry about the little ones, as Vera assured her followers that between the two moms, "They got the feeding taken [care] of."

The video has been viewed nearly 600,000 times since it was posted last month, and it's clear TikTokers can't get enough of this chaotic bunch!