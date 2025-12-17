Kitten insists on supervising dinner preparations in this sweet viral video

Miami, Florida - It doesn't get much cuter than this! A little cat named Fred always wants to be there for his dad, no matter what he's doing.

In a video that is currently causing a stir on TikTok, the kitten can be seen sitting on a stool and meowing quietly.

The reason? His owner Corey Moriarty is standing in the kitchen and wielding a wooden spoon – but without paying any attention to the animal. Um, rude.

Naturally, Fred can't take this affront lying down, so he meows again and again to draw attention to himself.

His owner can only laugh in response.

He asks the cat what's wrong before lifting him off the stool and sitting him on his shoulder so he can "help" cook dinner.

And indeed: a short time later, the young man is back at the stove stirring a pot while Fred has made himself comfortable on his shoulder – watching with curiosity.

The soundtrack to the Disney film Ratatouille plays in the background, a movie in which a man is assisted in cooking by a friendly cartoon rat sitting on top of his head.



Fred may not be a rodent, but he is certainly a "little chef" like Remy the rat!

His owners think so too, as the caption of the video says, "His own little sous chef... do we need a cooking with Fred series?"