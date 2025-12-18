Cat owner is shocked when she sees what deliveryman does to her pets on doorbell camera

Thanks to her door cam, Jenny saw that her delivery man had not only dropped off her package, but that her cats had decided to introduce themselves to him!

By Christian Norm

Wenatchee, Washington - Thanks to her doorbell camera, Jenny Stafsholt was able to see that her delivery man had not only dropped off her package, but that her three cats – Sam, Rip, and Eli – had all decided to introduce themselves!

Delivery man Kade Parson is greeted by the cats on his arrival.
Delivery man Kade Parson is greeted by the cats on his arrival.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Jenny Stafsholt

Thanks to a Facebook post, everyone can now watch the sweet video.

In it, the three furry friends whirl around the deliveryman, who decides to take a break on the front landing to spend some time with them.

The furry friends take advantage of this to get closer to him, and the man doesn't hesitate to give them a few loving cuddles.

The video not only touched Jenny Stafsholt's heart, but also that of many Facebook users, which is why The Dodo spoke to the cat owner recently.

Video shows the sweet bonding moment between the cats and the delivery man

Kade Parson doesn't miss the chance to pet some friendly cats.
Kade Parson doesn't miss the chance to pet some friendly cats.  © Screenshot/Facebook/Jenny Stafsholt

"The interaction was a beautiful exchange of festive energy," the pet owner gushed.

Luckily, The Dodo also managed to reach out to the delivery person shown in the footage.

"[I'm] a huge animal lover," Amazon employee Kade Parson told The Dodo.

"If a cat or dog comes up to say hi and I’ve got ten seconds between stops, I'm absolutely petting them or tossing a quick 'good boy/girl,'" he added.

"Honestly, those little 5-10 second interactions are one of the best perks of the job," Parson concluded.

Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Jenny Stafsholt

