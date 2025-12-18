Cat owner is shocked when she sees what deliveryman does to her pets on doorbell camera

Wenatchee, Washington - Thanks to her doorbell camera, Jenny Stafsholt was able to see that her delivery man had not only dropped off her package, but that her three cats – Sam, Rip, and Eli – had all decided to introduce themselves!

Delivery man Kade Parson is greeted by the cats on his arrival. © Screenshot/Facebook/Jenny Stafsholt

Thanks to a Facebook post, everyone can now watch the sweet video.

In it, the three furry friends whirl around the deliveryman, who decides to take a break on the front landing to spend some time with them.

The furry friends take advantage of this to get closer to him, and the man doesn't hesitate to give them a few loving cuddles.

The video not only touched Jenny Stafsholt's heart, but also that of many Facebook users, which is why The Dodo spoke to the cat owner recently.