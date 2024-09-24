Cat owner rushes pet to the vet – but the diagnosis leaves her fuming!

When Oscar the cat began vomiting and suffering from a strange sneeze, his owner, Lisa Næss, rushed her pet to the vet – but the diagnosis left her fuming!

By Christian Norm

Harstad, Norway - When Oscar the cat began vomiting and suffering from a strange sneeze, his owner, Lisa Næss, rushed her pet to the vet. The doctor recommended some medication, but shortly after, the cat's symptoms began again.

When Oscar the cat began vomiting and suffering from a strange sneeze, his owner, Lisa Næss, rushed her pet to the vet. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@pokemomlisa "This sneezing was very strange, so I filmed it to show [the vet]," Lisa explained in an interview with Newsweek. The doctor was also convinced that there must be more to it, so she wanted to anesthetize Oscar to see if something was stuck in his nose or throat. "I was genuinely afraid that he had eaten some plastic or something else life-threatening that would be impossible to operate out," the Norwegian said. But Lisa soon received a completely different diagnosis – and a bill that was quite something!



What caused Oscar the cat's mystery illness?

A blade of grass was behind Oscar the cat's mysterious illness! © Screenshot/TikTok/@pokemomlisa Oscar had sucked in a blade of grass outside in the yard, which was now stuck in his nose! Thankfully, the vet was able to remove it quite quickly, and she even gave the piece to his owner as a souvenir. "We were so relieved, and we immediately saw the humor in it. We had imagined all sorts of horrors, and then it was 'just a blade of grass,'" Lisa said. Cats Cat has the most heartbreaking reaction to the loss of his dog brother However, the 33-year-old's laughter faded when she took a look at the bill with her fiancé. "His grass-snorting period cost us over $400. Not cool, Oscar," Lisa said. Luckily, her insurance covered the majority of the costs, so in the end, the family was able to laugh it off. Lisa then took to TikTok last month to share the tale, with the video racking up over 250,000 views!