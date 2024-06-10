Cat owner spends fortune on "catio" – but the pet is hysterically unimpressed!

California - One pet owner went all out to get her cat a special outdoor habitat, but the feline was hilariously uninterested in the expensive "catio," as a viral TikTok shows!

This cat couldn't care less that her owner built her a special "catio." © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@user99865328

Kayla, a TikToker from California, spent more than $500 on a lavish outdoor enclosure for her cat, also known as a "catio."

After she'd put the enclosure together, she found her cat was less than impressed!

Kayla showed off the newly built catio in a now-viral TikTok video. The cat enclosure boasts multiple levels and climbing areas for the cat to lounge on while enjoying being safely outdoors.



But instead of exploring the catio, Kayla's cat has plopped down elsewhere.

As per the clip, he was happily curled up on the cardboard box the catio came in!

The TikTok video quickly garnered over eight million views and more than a million likes as users cracked up over the pet's ambivalence to the effort.