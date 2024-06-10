Cat owner spends fortune on "catio" – but the pet is hysterically unimpressed!
California - One pet owner went all out to get her cat a special outdoor habitat, but the feline was hilariously uninterested in the expensive "catio," as a viral TikTok shows!
Kayla, a TikToker from California, spent more than $500 on a lavish outdoor enclosure for her cat, also known as a "catio."
After she'd put the enclosure together, she found her cat was less than impressed!
Kayla showed off the newly built catio in a now-viral TikTok video. The cat enclosure boasts multiple levels and climbing areas for the cat to lounge on while enjoying being safely outdoors.
But instead of exploring the catio, Kayla's cat has plopped down elsewhere.
As per the clip, he was happily curled up on the cardboard box the catio came in!
The TikTok video quickly garnered over eight million views and more than a million likes as users cracked up over the pet's ambivalence to the effort.
Cat owners share similar stories of pet ambivalence!
Several users suggested that Kayla move the boxes into the catio to lure her pet inside, while others recounted similar failures with their own cats.
"I bought my girl an assortment of outdoor tents that connect with cool tunnels, and she is happier in the laundry hamper," one user wrote.
Cat enclosures allow felines to enjoy time outside without the dangers associated with being an outdoor cat.
But as this TikToker's clip proves, cats aren't known for doing what their owners want, and they really love cardboard boxes!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@user99865328