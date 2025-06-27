Man takes his fluffy dog to the groomer: when he picks her up, his jaw drops

Sydney, Australia - Amit Sharma would live to regret taking his sweet little dog Lulu to the groomer because, when he picked up his furry friend, he couldn't believe what he saw.

This is what Lulu looked like before her fateful visit to the groomer... © Screenshot/TikTok/@thisisasharma

Lulu had been shorn more or less like a sheep – except for her head, which suddenly looked much more bulbous.

"I was shocked in a funny and weird way because I just knew my mom would've been even more shocked. I think I'm banned from taking her for a haircut again now," Sharma said in an interview with Newsweek.

Since Sharma published a before-and-after comparison of Lulu in May, the corresponding photo has gone viral.

The 26-year-old pet owner also playfully suggested that his dog has been traumatized by the glow-down.

"[Lulu] was quiet for 2 days after. I think she saw some things inside the hair salon," he said.

Commenters had a field day with the poor pup's silly new hairdo!