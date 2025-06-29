Dog owner tries to trick his German Shepherd – then things take a hilarious turn

Texas - William thought he had finally outwitted his German Shepherd – but the clever dog proved him wrong in the funniest way.

William thought he had finally outwitted his German Shepherd – but the clever dog proved him wrong in the funniest way. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@omg_william

In a hilarious TikTok video, the dog owner shows how he holds a piece of popcorn under a glass table and tries to get his German Shepherd to lick the surface.

But William has not taken his dog's good sense of smell into account – because the four-legged friend sees through the game immediately and moves William's hand away with his paw to get at the well-deserved snack.

"I thought I outsmarted a german shepherd," the pet owner wrote about his funny video, adding, "She solved it way before I could have."

German Shepherds are one of the most intelligent dog breeds in the world.

They are considered gentle and affectionate and are ideal companions as long as they get enough exercise and playtime.

Their natural protective instincts and adaptability also make them great working dogs, which is why German Shepherds are often used by the military and police.