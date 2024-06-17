Cat owner's kisses hilariously rebuffed by spicy calico kitty!

New York, New York - Maya the cat is clearly not a fan of kisses from her human – and yet the well-meaning owner just can't take a hint!

Captioned, "Having a cat is so humbling," a hysterical TikTok video shows the whole sordid ordeal.

With 24.2 million views and counting, the clip comes from 30-year-old Nina from New York.

The cat owner lives in The Big Apple with cats Muchkin and Maya, the latter being the star of the viral video.

Nina told Newsweek that no matter what she tries, Maya "absolutely hates kisses from humans but is DESPERATE for kisses from her brother Munchkin."

When Munchkin is licking himself, Maya tries sticking her own head under his mouth so he'll lick her instead!

According to Nina, Maya is actually fairly affectionate to her owner at night and demands pets and snuggles. See? Timing is everything!