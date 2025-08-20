Cat owners reveal hilarious way their pets "trained" them for parenthood

Italy - In a viral Instagram video, two cat owners revealed the hilarious ways in which their furry friends prepared them for parenthood.

The pet owners shared just how much cats have in common with human babies. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@turbo_piuma_pila

The clip, which was shared on the Instagram page @turbo_piuma_pila, shows how a man patiently responds to the wishes of his cats.

These range from early morning feedings to forced cuddles on the bed – even though the parents-to-be just want to sleep.

"How my cats trained me for parenthood," the video's on-screen text reads.

The methods included "sleep deprivation," "learning to decode wordless communication," "accepting that personal space is a myth, and finally, "perfecting the art of patience."

In the caption, the couple, who hail from Italy, added that they are already used to cleaning up after their kitties, so keeping up with the baby should be a breeze.

The clever video quickly went viral with thousands of likes, and fellow feline owners flooded the comments with gushing reactions that proved just how universal the neediness of these furry friends is.

"My Siberian cat is finally getting out of the toddler phase," one viewer wrote.