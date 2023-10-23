Cat rescued from unlikeliest place after driver hears meowing coming from car

New York, New York - After hearing a strange noise coming from the hood of their car, a New Yorker pulled over to investigate – and more than likely saved a poor cat 's life in the process!

This cat was found trapped in a car's engine, but luckily she survived the Odyssey. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/animalhaven

Odyssey, a little calico cat, certainly does justice to the name given to her by rescuers from Animal Haven!

She accidentally went for a ride in the engine of a car and lived to tell the tale.

"The owner of the car had driven all the way from Queens and heard faint scratching and mewing while finding parking in Tribeca," Animal Haven wrote in their Instagram post.

"We think it’s very likely she spent that whole trip in the engine cavity, meaning she’s a very, very lucky cat."



When the driver finally heard the cat's cries, he called in the rescuers, who managed to save the fortunate feline "with a little teamwork, patience and some tempting cat snacks."