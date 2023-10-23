Cat rescued from unlikeliest place after driver hears meowing coming from car
New York, New York - After hearing a strange noise coming from the hood of their car, a New Yorker pulled over to investigate – and more than likely saved a poor cat's life in the process!
Odyssey, a little calico cat, certainly does justice to the name given to her by rescuers from Animal Haven!
She accidentally went for a ride in the engine of a car and lived to tell the tale.
"The owner of the car had driven all the way from Queens and heard faint scratching and mewing while finding parking in Tribeca," Animal Haven wrote in their Instagram post.
"We think it’s very likely she spent that whole trip in the engine cavity, meaning she’s a very, very lucky cat."
When the driver finally heard the cat's cries, he called in the rescuers, who managed to save the fortunate feline "with a little teamwork, patience and some tempting cat snacks."
Animal rescuers are trying to locate the kitten's family
The kitten came out of the engine safe, sound, and amazingly, without any injuries.
What's even more surprising is that Odyssey most likely belongs to someone. The flea collar she had on was caught on part of the car engine, which led to her being trapped.
She didn't have a name tag or a microchip, but Animal Haven hopes their post will help reunite this kitten with her family or help her find a new forever home.
They're asking for anyone with information to email [email protected] or get in touch via Instagram/
