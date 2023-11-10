Cat shot in the head with a bow and arrow becomes a true Miracle

West Columbia, Texas - Residents of an apartment complex in Texas called animal welfare after they made a gruesome discovery: a neighboring cat was found with an arrow stuck in its head .

Animal welfare workers didn't have much hope for this cat at first, but X-rays revealed that the animal had a good chance of surviving. © Screenshot/Facebook/Texas Blessings Rescue

Perhaps it's true that cats have nine lives, because this feline got inexplicably lucky in this one!

Despite having an arrow that had been lodged in her head and was poking through the other side, this miraculous cat was still walking around an apartment complex in West Columbia, Texas.

Residents could not believe how the furry friend could survive in such a condition and immediately notified the local authorities, who sent animal welfare officers to help.

Susan Dancer, a certified animal cruelty investigator who works for the welfare organization Texas Blessings Rescue also arrived on the scene on November 1. She believed it was a deliberate act of animal cruelty, and that the Calico cat had been shot in the face by a bow and arrow.

"It didn’t look like something that she could survive but she made it long enough for the blood to be dry and was still walking around the apartment complex," Dancer told news station KPRC 2.

At first, rescuers wanted to put the cat out of her misery and have her euthanized, but Dancer didn't give up. She took the injured animal to a vet clinic, who delivered some good news.