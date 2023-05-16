Cat sneaks into crib and takes the meaning of fur baby to a whole new level!
Kent, UK - Millions of TikTokers are giggling over a chubby orange cat that thinks it's a baby!
Mollie Williams burst out laughing when she found her cat Wilson sleeping in her baby's crib.
Luckily, she caught the adorable scene on camera and shared the vid on TikTok. It's not surprising that the clip became a viral hit.
In the vid, Molly walks through the hallway into her baby's room. But it's not the kid that's asleep in the bed – it's Wilson! The cat initially doesn't respond to his owner's calls, but eventually, he just rolls over and meows.
More than 400,000 TikTokers and counting have liked the clip, which also boasts over two million views.
The comments are full of laughing emojis and users gushing over the silly kitty.
Wilson the cat is comedy gold
"I really laughed when I found him like that," Molly told Newsweek. "It didn't surprise me because he's done silly things like that before."
Molly wasn't too worried about Wilson sleeping in the crib because her baby isn't old enough to sleep there yet.
The video's success surprised her, "I can't believe it's gone viral. I'm so overwhelmed by how much everyone loves Wilson. He's one of a kind and the funniest, soppiest cat you'll ever meet."
Hopefully, this cute cat will make space for the real baby when it's time for it to move into the crib.
Cover photo: Collage: screenshots/TikTok/wilsonthebsh