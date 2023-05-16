Cat sneaks into crib and takes the meaning of fur baby to a whole new level!

Kent, UK - Millions of TikTokers are giggling over a chubby orange cat that thinks it's a baby!

Winston the cat found himself nice, cushy sleeping spot in the baby's crib! © Collage: screenshots/TikTok/wilsonthebsh

Mollie Williams burst out laughing when she found her cat Wilson sleeping in her baby's crib.

Luckily, she caught the adorable scene on camera and shared the vid on TikTok. It's not surprising that the clip became a viral hit.

In the vid, Molly walks through the hallway into her baby's room. But it's not the kid that's asleep in the bed – it's Wilson! The cat initially doesn't respond to his owner's calls, but eventually, he just rolls over and meows.

More than 400,000 TikTokers and counting have liked the clip, which also boasts over two million views.

The comments are full of laughing emojis and users gushing over the silly kitty.