Cat "snitching" in game of hide-and-seek has internet in stitches

Someone needs to explain the rules of hide-and-seek to this cat again because she doesn't seem to be fully grasping the "hide" part. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@devcunningham22

Cats are known for being intelligent, but Gracie the tabby cat is downright diabolical!

A viral video posted by TikTok user @devcunningham22 – aka Devon Cunningham – shows Gracie in action during a friendly family game of hide-and-seek.

On-screen text from the post reads, "Me thinking my husband won't find me during hide and go seek."

Devon can then be seen climbing into a kitchen cabinet to hide from her hubby, aka the "seeker."

Just as the door closes, however, her cat appears at the foot of the cabinet. Gracie waits patiently for her human to come out again, inadvertently tattling on her hiding spot!

The video is captioned, "I had to put Gracie up & It took him 30 minutes to find me."

