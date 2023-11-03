Cat "snitching" in game of hide-and-seek has internet in stitches
Someone needs to explain the rules of hide-and-seek to this cat again, because she doesn't seem to be fully grasping the "hide" part.
Cats are known for being intelligent, but Gracie the tabby cat is downright diabolical!
A viral video posted by TikTok user @devcunningham22 – aka Devon Cunningham – shows Gracie in action during a friendly family game of hide-and-seek.
On-screen text from the post reads, "Me thinking my husband won't find me during hide and go seek."
Devon can then be seen climbing into a kitchen cabinet to hide from her hubby, aka the "seeker."
Just as the door closes, however, her cat appears at the foot of the cabinet. Gracie waits patiently for her human to come out again, inadvertently tattling on her hiding spot!
The video is captioned, "I had to put Gracie up & It took him 30 minutes to find me."
TikTok users weigh in on Gracie the cat's viral hide-and-seek fail video
The video has gone viral, with 1.7 million views and counting!
Let's just say that TikTok had a lot to say about Gracie in the comments section.
"Cat's a snitch," joked one user.
A second wrote, "I play hide and seek with my dog, and the cats ALWAYS give me away" with another echoing, "My cat always rats me out too and then when I try to include him he purrs loudly."
It's safe to say that we'd let Gracie ruin our game of hide-and-seek any day!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@devcunningham22