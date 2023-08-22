Cat stuck in shelter for nearly a decade gets a sweet surprise!

Estherville, Iowa - Barney the cat hasn't had it easy. After winding up at the Emmet County Animal Shetler in Iowa, he has spent nearly a decade without a forever home...until now!

Barney the cat has spent nearly a decade at the shelter before his viral fame helped boost adoption applications. © Screenshot/Reddit/u/youcanttakemeserious

On August 13, the shelter posted Barney's story on Facebook, after which interest was similarly low as usual.

But, one person was so touched by the adorable cat and his tale that he shared a photo and some background information on Reddit.

Suddenly, the story about the feline went viral as tens of thousands of people viewed the post, leading to a flood of applications for Barney!

Speaking with Newsweek, shelter director Kristy Henning confirmed, "We have been working on reviewing each of them, but we have chosen the family that we feel Barney would most enjoy."

The sweet shelter cat is set to meet his prospective family on Friday.