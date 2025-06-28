Chihuahua comes up with clever idea to sneak in more quality time with baby brother

Ever since baby Theodore was born, Bambi and Tinks the Chihuahua dogs and Minnie the cat have all been clamoring for more time with the infant.

By Christian Norm

Birmingham, UK - Ever since baby Theodore was born, Bambi and Tinks the Chihuahua dogs and Minnie the cat have been clamoring for more time with the infant.

When baby Theodore is asleep, Chihuahua Bambi still wants to be with him.
When baby Theodore is asleep, Chihuahua Bambi still wants to be with him.  © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hazelshouse_

Bambi was the most recent frontrunner, and his idea to be especially close to the baby has been melting hearts on TikTok by the dozen.

The corresponding clip initially shows Theodore slumbering blissfully in his crib.

Then the camera starts to move, slowly moving down the side, one "floor" below, revealing the sleeping place of a stowaway Bambi.

Sandy the dog is obsessed with this iconic movie, and it's easy to see why!
Dogs Sandy the dog is obsessed with this iconic movie, and it's easy to see why!
Mama cat's reaction to the death of one of her kittens is heartbreaking
Cats Mama cat's reaction to the death of one of her kittens is heartbreaking

The little dog has made himself comfortable on a shelf directly under the bed, sleeping there just as relaxed as the little boy above him.

What the viewers don't realize, however, is that the road to this bliss was a little rocky.

Viral TikTok video shows feel-good moment with dog and baby

Clever solution: Chihuahua Bambi simply sleeps on the shelf under the baby's crib.
Clever solution: Chihuahua Bambi simply sleeps on the shelf under the baby's crib.  © Screenshot/TikTok/@hazelshouse_

Baby Theodore didn't have the easiest start in life.

"He had to spend some time on the neonatal unit at Birmingham Women's Hospital," his mother Rebecca Finch told Newsweek.

The infant came home in time for Christmas, she added, and since then the two Chihuahuas take turns sleeping under the crib.

Man takes his fluffy dog to the groomer: when he picks her up, his jaw drops
Dogs Man takes his fluffy dog to the groomer: when he picks her up, his jaw drops
Cat is obsessed with this household item – much to his owner's annoyance!
Cats Cat is obsessed with this household item – much to his owner's annoyance!

"The pets are very much part of the family and they love my older daughter Hazel too," said Finch.

But things are about to change again!

"He will be moving into his proper cot soon, so I wanted to film it to remember it," explained the Brit.

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hazelshouse_

More on Dogs: