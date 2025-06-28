Chihuahua comes up with clever idea to sneak in more quality time with baby brother
Birmingham, UK - Ever since baby Theodore was born, Bambi and Tinks the Chihuahua dogs and Minnie the cat have been clamoring for more time with the infant.
Bambi was the most recent frontrunner, and his idea to be especially close to the baby has been melting hearts on TikTok by the dozen.
The corresponding clip initially shows Theodore slumbering blissfully in his crib.
Then the camera starts to move, slowly moving down the side, one "floor" below, revealing the sleeping place of a stowaway Bambi.
The little dog has made himself comfortable on a shelf directly under the bed, sleeping there just as relaxed as the little boy above him.
What the viewers don't realize, however, is that the road to this bliss was a little rocky.
Viral TikTok video shows feel-good moment with dog and baby
Baby Theodore didn't have the easiest start in life.
"He had to spend some time on the neonatal unit at Birmingham Women's Hospital," his mother Rebecca Finch told Newsweek.
The infant came home in time for Christmas, she added, and since then the two Chihuahuas take turns sleeping under the crib.
"The pets are very much part of the family and they love my older daughter Hazel too," said Finch.
But things are about to change again!
"He will be moving into his proper cot soon, so I wanted to film it to remember it," explained the Brit.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hazelshouse_