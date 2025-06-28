Chihuahua comes up with clever idea to sneak in more quality time with baby brother

Birmingham, UK - Ever since baby Theodore was born, Bambi and Tinks the Chihuahua dogs and Minnie the cat have been clamoring for more time with the infant.

When baby Theodore is asleep, Chihuahua Bambi still wants to be with him. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@hazelshouse_

Bambi was the most recent frontrunner, and his idea to be especially close to the baby has been melting hearts on TikTok by the dozen.

The corresponding clip initially shows Theodore slumbering blissfully in his crib.

Then the camera starts to move, slowly moving down the side, one "floor" below, revealing the sleeping place of a stowaway Bambi.

The little dog has made himself comfortable on a shelf directly under the bed, sleeping there just as relaxed as the little boy above him.

What the viewers don't realize, however, is that the road to this bliss was a little rocky.