Cat teaches itself a fancy life hack and the family dog joins the fun!
Locked in a room? That's simply not a problem for a cat named Poly!
As Madeline T. Stevens-Saadeh noted when speaking with The Dodo, there is a separate area in Poly's family home where the pets are allowed to stay.
The area is separated by a glass door that is closed at all times to keep the animals in a separate area of the house. However, this is a guideline Poly does not seem to care for.
In a video posted on TikTok, viewers can watch as the cat reaches up and holds on to the handle with her front paws and operates the door's lock with her little snout. Shortly thereafter, the door also jumps open.
Apparently, Poly is just too smart for such a simple locking mechanism.
But that's not all!
Dog Mila operates all the doors in the house!
As Madeline further revealed to The Dodo, Poly has since made it her mission to pass on her door-opening skills to the family's young dog Mila!
Madeline recently caught the two cheeky badgers teaching each other some wild shenanigans as Mila sat next to the door and watched Poly excitedly perform her beloved door trick. Shortly after, she tried it herself!
"Once Mila figured it out, there was no stopping her," Madeline explained with a grin, because shortly after, the doggo began opening all kinds of doors and making the entire house – and even the garden – her own.
Madeline saw no other option but to change the locks on the doors while and pet-proofing them at the same time.
Now Poly and Mila have to find a new occupation, but with these two bundles of energy, that shouldn't take too long.
Cover photo: Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/madelinemahallati