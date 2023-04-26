Cat teaches itself a fancy life hack and the family dog joins the fun!

Locked in a room? That's simply not a problem for a cat named Poly!

Kitten Poly is especially proud of this door-opening trick! © Collage: TikTok/Screenshot/madelinemahallati

As Madeline T. Stevens-Saadeh noted when speaking with The Dodo, there is a separate area in Poly's family home where the pets are allowed to stay.



The area is separated by a glass door that is closed at all times to keep the animals in a separate area of the house. However, this is a guideline Poly does not seem to care for.

In a video posted on TikTok, viewers can watch as the cat reaches up and holds on to the handle with her front paws and operates the door's lock with her little snout. Shortly thereafter, the door also jumps open.

Apparently, Poly is just too smart for such a simple locking mechanism.



But that's not all!