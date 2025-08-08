Cat trains baby brother to do his bidding in hilarious video: "finallly the human kitten is useful"

Louisiana - Darian Portune couldn't believe her eyes when her 20-month-old son Rivers suddenly walked purposefully to the cat food and fed the house cat all by himself!

Goose the cat trained toddler Rivers to get to the cat food. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@duhhdariann

Although Goose the kitty was always hungry, there was always food left in the bowl. Darian wondered why and couldn't explain it!

But one day, the pet owner found out the truth, as she told Newsweek.

"They play together a lot, so I didn't think much of it until I heard his food container open," said Darian.

What she saw was almost unbelievable: Goose was guiding her little son Rivers to the feeding station with pinpoint accuracy.

"I didn't think my husband would believe me, so I started videoing when I noticed Rivers was starting to scoop food," she continued.

"Over the next couple of days, I watched the cat continue to try to herd Rivers to his food area any time his bowl was empty!"

Commenters reacted enthusiastically to the adorable viral clip.

"finally the human kitten is useful," joked one user as another said, "Your cat and human kitten are adorable co-conspirators!"

"I mean kudos to the cat for giving the kid age-appropriate tasks," laughed a third.