Cat with Alzheimer's keeps forgetting where he lives in heartbreaking post

An elderly cat keeps turning up at his neighbor's door for the simple reason that he no longer knows where his own home is. © Reddit/Apprehensive-Wave309

The sad-looking kitty can be seen in a post shared on Reddit.

"Neighbor's cat has alzheimers, forgets that he doesn't live here," reads the caption.

Since the cat has been suffering from the disease, he has been a regular guest at his neighbor's house.

The poster told Reddit users not to worry, though, assuring them "i know his parents and he always gets home safe."

His post was well received and sparked a broad discussion about animal health.

"I couldn't help myself, he'd be my cat now...." wrote one user in the Reddit post's comments. "He lives wherever he damn well pleases," joked another.

"i think you might have memory issues he does live there poor guy let bro in," said a third.