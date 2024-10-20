Cat without ears is given the sweetest present from crafty foster mom

Arkansas - Sweet Pea the cat was found with terrible injuries in an abandoned parking lot. The four-legged friend's ears had apparently been cut off.

The wounds were still fresh and a rescue center for animals wondered who could have done such a cruel thing to the sweet cat.



Erin, a volunteer, felt particularly drawn to Sweet Pea and decided to foster the kitty.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, the four-legged friend immediately felt at home in her new environment.

Sweet Pea drank water from the running tap, had her chin scratched, and purred with contentment.

While the wounds on her ears healed quickly, the furry friend did not feel quite at peace with her new look – at least that was the impression of her foster mom, Erin.

So she got crochet hooks and yarn out of the cupboard and conjured up some new ears for Sweet Pea.

Adorable pictures and videos of the finished product show Sweet Pea rocking the fashion statement with a tinge of slight confusion.