Friendly puppy helps fearful foster dog come out of his shell!
New York, New York - They have been working as dog foster parents for about a year, but what Tate and their fiancée Kate witnessed earlier this week was something they hadn't expected.
A meeting between two four-legged friends in their New York City apartment turned out very differently than the couple had expected.
Kate and Tate have been looking after the three-month-old dog Quartz (aka BBQ) for a month now.
The foster parents had never imagined that the lively furry friend would stay with them for so long!
Then, a few days ago, male dog Capy arrived, one of around 100 dogs that were recently found in a neglected apartment in Brooklyn.
"We were a little bit stressed because we were hoping that Quartz would get adopted over the weekend so we wouldn't end up with two fosters, but it turned out to be such a blessing in disguise because Quartz has really helped Capy come out of his shell," Tate told Newsweek.
A TikTok video shows the heartwarming moment when Quartz gets to meet the new arrival!
Touching dog meeting goes viral on TikTok
While Capy sits terrified in his open cage in the now viral hit, puppy girl Quartz doesn't let up, twirling excitedly around the male dog's divider in an attempt to make contact.
Finally, Capy takes a first slow step out of his cage.
Soon, the two are sniffing each other with interest as Kate and Tate hold their breath in excitement.
Soon after, another sweet video was posted showing pups meeting one another without the gate in the way!
Since then, Capy has become more and more open, which is why his two foster parents are confident that they will soon be able to place him.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katieandtatesfostermates