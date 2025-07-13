Friendly puppy helps fearful foster dog come out of his shell!

New York, New York - They have been working as dog foster parents for about a year, but what Tate and their fiancée Kate witnessed earlier this week was something they hadn't expected.

They have been working as dog foster parents for about a year, but what Tate and Kate witnessed earlier this week was something they hadn't expected. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@katieandtatesfostermates

A meeting between two four-legged friends in their New York City apartment turned out very differently than the couple had expected.

Kate and Tate have been looking after the three-month-old dog Quartz (aka BBQ) for a month now.

The foster parents had never imagined that the lively furry friend would stay with them for so long!

Then, a few days ago, male dog Capy arrived, one of around 100 dogs that were recently found in a neglected apartment in Brooklyn.

"We were a little bit stressed because we were hoping that Quartz would get adopted over the weekend so we wouldn't end up with two fosters, but it turned out to be such a blessing in disguise because Quartz has really helped Capy come out of his shell," Tate told Newsweek.

A TikTok video shows the heartwarming moment when Quartz gets to meet the new arrival!