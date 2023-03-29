Cat's adorable reaction to Netflix intro sound goes viral

Los Angeles, California - This cute cat is all about the Netflix intro sound – and TikTok users are here for it!

Sawyer the fantastic feline loves things like cuddling, sleeping, and apparently, Netflix!

In fact, every time he hears that unmistakable "ta-dum" sound that has become the streaming giant's trademark, the cat just can't contain his excitement and lets out that chirping meow.

Sawyer's owner, Caroline Vein, noticed this hilarious reaction shortly after she brought him home some four months ago.

She caught the adorable sound on camera and shared it to TikTok to the delight of the internet. The clip became an immediate hit, showing Sawyer reacting to the Netflix jingle even if he's snoozing.

"Every time he sees the Netflix intro, he has the same reaction. It's totally unexpected and random, but beyond cute," Caroline told Newsweek. She added, "It just never gets old!"