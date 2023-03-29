Cat's adorable reaction to Netflix intro sound goes viral
Los Angeles, California - This cute cat is all about the Netflix intro sound – and TikTok users are here for it!
Sawyer the fantastic feline loves things like cuddling, sleeping, and apparently, Netflix!
In fact, every time he hears that unmistakable "ta-dum" sound that has become the streaming giant's trademark, the cat just can't contain his excitement and lets out that chirping meow.
Sawyer's owner, Caroline Vein, noticed this hilarious reaction shortly after she brought him home some four months ago.
She caught the adorable sound on camera and shared it to TikTok to the delight of the internet. The clip became an immediate hit, showing Sawyer reacting to the Netflix jingle even if he's snoozing.
"Every time he sees the Netflix intro, he has the same reaction. It's totally unexpected and random, but beyond cute," Caroline told Newsweek. She added, "It just never gets old!"
Netflix cat takes over TikTok and gets a surprising response
Sawyer's odd habit has earned him the nickname: Netflix cat.
In the comments, TikTok users joke that Caroline's cat should be sponsored by the streaming company, which at the very least should add the cats' meow to the intro sound.
Caroline herself has joked about starting a petition to make Sawyer the official Netflix mascot, because he's so wildly popular.
She might be halfway there, as the official Netflix account commented on the viral TikTok clip, quipping, "that second meow went hard."
