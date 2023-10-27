Cat's adorable reaction to scarecrow delights the internet
Illinois - A Reddit user's story about how a "neighborhood cat likes to come and cuddle" with her a Halloween scarecrow placed on her mom's front porch has got the internet obsessed.
This scarecrow is definitely not living up to its name!
An adorable Reddit post by user u/buzzbot235 showcases a neighborhood cat's love affair with her mom's Halloween decoration.
"This past weekend, my mom put out her stuffed scarecrow that sits on a chair on the porch," the Redditor told Newsweek. "That night, she caught a glimpse of an orange cat climbing up onto it at night, and it looked like it was trying to get comfortable for a nap in the chair."
Buzzbot235 wasn't sure if the ginger cat had a home since it only comes by at night "when it needs a soft place to rest" but noted that "it appears well-fed and well taken care of."
The user added that her mom "leaves [the cat] alone so it can nap in peace. Her theory is that since the scarecrow looks like a human, the cat must have cuddled with someone before, so it knows what a warm, comfy lap is."
The post has gone viral at over 82,000 upvotes and counting since it was first shared on October 23.
Reddit commenters weigh in on this cat's sweet friendship with a scarecrow Halloween decoration
"Reactions to the photos have been incredibly cute," u/buzzbot235 said. "The majority of comments are very sweet, and a large portion were requesting my mom keep the scarecrow out in the winter and dress it up as Santa for the cat. My mom is blown away at the outpouring of comments and upvotes to her photos."
One commenter theorized that "someone doesn't get cuddles enough."
"I hope your mom realizes she has to leave the scarecrow up even after Halloween" a user wrote. Another echoed, "That is no longer a seasonal decoration, you must maintain the kitty bed yearround."
The original poster has asked that people consider adopting from a local shelter since there are so many animals out there "that need a happy home and a person to snuggle up with."
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots / Reddit/ u/buzzbot235