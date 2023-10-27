Cat's adorable reaction to scarecrow delights the internet

Illinois - A Reddit user's story about how a "neighborhood cat likes to come and cuddle" with her a Halloween scarecrow placed on her mom's front porch has got the internet obsessed.

This scarecrow is definitely not living up to its name!

An adorable Reddit post by user u/buzzbot235 showcases a neighborhood cat's love affair with her mom's Halloween decoration.

"This past weekend, my mom put out her stuffed scarecrow that sits on a chair on the porch," the Redditor told Newsweek. "That night, she caught a glimpse of an orange cat climbing up onto it at night, and it looked like it was trying to get comfortable for a nap in the chair."

Buzzbot235 wasn't sure if the ginger cat had a home since it only comes by at night "when it needs a soft place to rest" but noted that "it appears well-fed and well taken care of."

The user added that her mom "leaves [the cat] alone so it can nap in peace. Her theory is that since the scarecrow looks like a human, the cat must have cuddled with someone before, so it knows what a warm, comfy lap is."

The post has gone viral at over 82,000 upvotes and counting since it was first shared on October 23.