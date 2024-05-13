Cat's adorable use for robot vacuum goes viral!

Wisconsin - This cat 's hysterical use for a robot vacuum has got TikTokers in stitches, and the mischievous kitty has now gone viral on the app!

This cat's hysterical use for a robot vacuum has got TikTokers in stitches, and the mischievous kitty has now gone viral on the app! © Screenshot/TikTok/@lauraelle111

The cat's owner Laura Elle was having some problems with her robot vacuum.

It wasn't moving around the floor like it should, leaving many spots untouched.

Laura Elle wondered if it was broken – until she found the source of the problem.

A viral video shows the culprit, Winnie the cat, as she plays with the vacuum and throws herself in front of its path.

Winnie evidently decided that the rotating vacuum was a perfect backscratcher and chased it into corners of the room again and again!

The viral hit has now received more than 1.5 million likes and counting.

