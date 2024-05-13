Cat's adorable use for robot vacuum goes viral!
Wisconsin - This cat's hysterical use for a robot vacuum has got TikTokers in stitches, and the mischievous kitty has now gone viral on the app!
The cat's owner Laura Elle was having some problems with her robot vacuum.
It wasn't moving around the floor like it should, leaving many spots untouched.
Laura Elle wondered if it was broken – until she found the source of the problem.
A viral video shows the culprit, Winnie the cat, as she plays with the vacuum and throws herself in front of its path.
Winnie evidently decided that the rotating vacuum was a perfect backscratcher and chased it into corners of the room again and again!
The viral hit has now received more than 1.5 million likes and counting.
Cat using robot vacuum "to train" for play fights with her sister!
Commenters joked that Winnie probably needed a real playmate, but her owner waved that suggestion off.
"This kitty gets so much love and attention and she has a sibling she plays with like crazy," Laura Elle explained in an interview with Newsweek this week.
However, she is a little confused that this clip of all things has been so well received when her other furry friend has a much more impressive talent.
"I posted our other cat who can literally play ping pong and it got like 300 views, but Winnie playing with our Roomba gets over a million," Laura Elle mused.
"You just never know what people will watch, love, and interact with."
Still, in the end, the 27-year-old's happiness outweighs her disappointment. The response to Winnie's Roomba video has been "so positive – and that's the best part!"
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@lauraelle111