Cats become the perfect dress-up dolls for two little girls in hilarious clip!

Idaho - Mom Rineke Lewis surprised her three children with two kittens, but it took the kids some time to warm up to them. Luckily, the cats became the best possible dolls!

When the Lewis family got their kittens named Bella and Spike, the kiddos weren't exactly head over heels.

The situation improved, though, but not how Lewis imagined it would!

Her girls, Reece and Kora, decided to treat the felines as dolls. They put the kittens in baby carriages and even dared to dress the kittens up. Surprisingly, the cats played along!

Lewis shared the kids' silly endeavors on her Instagram page, and they soon went viral.

"I still am shocked to this day how they will just chill and stay in the stroller when the girls take them out. On occasion, they decide they have had enough and jump out, but for the most part, they just enjoy the ride," Rineke told Newsweek.

Bella loves the attention and, as one video shows, is happy to relax in the baby carriage while one of Rineke's girls gives her pets!