Cats double-team their owner in a "meeting" with hopes of scoring second meal!

Calgary, Canada - Cats are nothing if they aren't persistent! In a video that's gone viral on TikTok, two feline friends attempt to convince their owner it's time for seconds!

Two cats teamed up on their owner in hopes of scoring a second meal in a viral TikTok. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@sarahhallyyc

What do you get when you have two cats who prefer wet food to their dry food at lunchtime? Elite video content for social media.

In a video posted by TikTok user @sarahhallyyc aka Sarah Halprin, her two cats are seen sitting side-by-side on the bed. After the cats' owner says, "I have been called into a meeting," one of the cats opens its mouth as to say, "Yes."

"But you just ate," Halprin says, leading the other cat to open its mouth as to say, "No!"

"You did," Halprin says. "I watched you!"

As the cats grow increasingly unamused by their owner's lack of concern for gifting them a second lunch, Halprin asks the feline friends if they "need more" because they're "starving," to which both cats seem to reply, "Yes."



In an interview with Newsweek about the comical moment, Halprin said: "They are free-fed dry food, but they love wet food, and they wanted that for lunch," adding, "I had been spoiling them that week, knowing that it would be Miso's last week, so they got everything they wanted. They had all the treats."