Grumpy cat appears to plot revenge in hilarious reaction to ear medication

San Diego, California - TikTok is obsessed with this video of a Himalayan-Persian cat that looks to be plotting revenge against his owners after they administer his ear medication.

The video was posted by TikTok user @katsuthepersian and sits at 845,000 views and counting since it was first uploaded on November 4!

A caption in the video revealed that the cat was being treated for ear mites with an oily ear medication.

Owner Jamie Olney told Newsweek that he'd taken Katsu to get checked out by a vet after adopting him via Craigslist. There he was diagnosed with ear mites and prescribed a topical ointment and ear oil.

After the meds somehow managed to get all over his fur, however, they had to give poor Katsu the cat a bath.

As you can see, the San Diego-based Katsu was less than thrilled about this series of developments.

"He honestly didn't seem too annoyed by the [ear] oil, he just really shows his expressions and was sleepy in the TikTok video," Olney said. "I thought it'd be funny to capture it for social media."