Cats' heart-melting love story goes viral on TikTok!

Nala the rescue cat was having trouble adjusting to her new role as a house pet when she met the love of her kitty life through a closed door. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@nala_meets_world

A series of viral videos from TikTok user @nala_meets_world spells out the heart-melting love story between Diggle the cat and his soulmate Nala.

The series of videos on how the lovestruck gingers first met some three years ago has racked up millions upon millions of views!

"Arguably one of the greatest love stories of our time," the first video's caption reads. "I can't believe this was nearly THREE years ago."

As the video shows, Diggle knew something was up before any of the other pets – there was a new kitty getting used to the house in a closed room!

"He sat here in front of this door for weeks," the on-screen text says.

He brought her some of his favorite toys, but they usually just played underneath the door with their paws.

Adorably, the nervous Nala seemed just as instantly attached to the male cat, waiting by the door for him to come visit her.

"She was always waiting by the door for him too," the text reads. "She was so nervous but he always made her feel safe."

This sappy clip, set against the Mitski song My Love Mine All Mine, ends with a clip of the door finally opening and two cats seeing each other for the very first time.