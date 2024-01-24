Cat's reaction to tiny pillow melts millions of hearts!
Salem, Oregon - A cat named George has the internet gushing over his reaction to a teeny-tiny pillow that was made especially for him.
An orange and white cat named George may be living his best life with his owners, Felix and Morgan, in Salem, Oregon. His humans and their parents absolutely dote on this fur ball!
George's human grandfather recently made him a gift that delighted him – and the internet!
"My very cute dad took some of my leftover fabric and made a little pillow for George," @CouplaGoofs wrote on their Instagram subtitles of a now-viral clip.
In the cute clip, George's grandpa hands the cat a tiny pink pillow. Before the human presented him with the handmade gift, George was sleeping peacefully on a blanket.
The cat's reaction is adorable; he gracefully accepts the pillow!
Instagram users love how the cat cuddles with his tiny pillow
When Georges's blanket is pulled away and replaced with the handmade pink pillow, the cat immediately puts his head on the cushion.
As soon as his head is down, the cat is asleep. "Oh my God," his owner gasped in the clip.
Instagram users love how comfy George is.
"STOP! The way his perfect head is propped on it in an instant!!!," one user wrote.
Another loved "The way he curled that paw up. Little guys about to have the best nap of his life."
As George's owners explained in a subsequent post, their cat loves sleeping with something under his head.
"He LOVES a pillow, any pillow. He seems to gravitate towards cold hard things??" the owners wrote. "so I was actually really surprised he wanted the pillow dad made. His preference is usually the remote control or a video game controller or a book."
The video of George with his pillow boasts over eight million likes and counting!
Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/couplagoofs