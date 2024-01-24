Cat's reaction to tiny pillow melts millions of hearts!

A cat named George has the internet gushing over his cute reaction to being gifted a tiny pink pillow. The cat accepted it adorably!

By Anne-Sophie Mielke

Salem, Oregon - A cat named George has the internet gushing over his reaction to a teeny-tiny pillow that was made especially for him.

This cat got gifted a pillow, and his reaction has the internet saying "aw!"
This cat got gifted a pillow, and his reaction has the internet saying "aw!"  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/couplagoofs

An orange and white cat named George may be living his best life with his owners, Felix and Morgan, in Salem, Oregon. His humans and their parents absolutely dote on this fur ball!

George's human grandfather recently made him a gift that delighted him – and the internet!

"My very cute dad took some of my leftover fabric and made a little pillow for George," @CouplaGoofs wrote on their Instagram subtitles of a now-viral clip.

Stray cat rescue changes one man's life completely!
Cats Stray cat rescue changes one man's life completely!

In the cute clip, George's grandpa hands the cat a tiny pink pillow. Before the human presented him with the handmade gift, George was sleeping peacefully on a blanket.

The cat's reaction is adorable; he gracefully accepts the pillow!

Instagram users love how the cat cuddles with his tiny pillow

George immediately fell asleep on his new tiny pillow.
George immediately fell asleep on his new tiny pillow.  © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/couplagoofs

When Georges's blanket is pulled away and replaced with the handmade pink pillow, the cat immediately puts his head on the cushion.

As soon as his head is down, the cat is asleep. "Oh my God," his owner gasped in the clip.

Instagram users love how comfy George is.

Six reasons why the KONG Extreme Dog Toy is perfect for your canine companion
Dog Guide Six reasons why the KONG Extreme Dog Toy is perfect for your canine companion

"STOP! The way his perfect head is propped on it in an instant!!!," one user wrote.

Another loved "The way he curled that paw up. Little guys about to have the best nap of his life."

As George's owners explained in a subsequent post, their cat loves sleeping with something under his head.

"He LOVES a pillow, any pillow. He seems to gravitate towards cold hard things??" the owners wrote. "so I was actually really surprised he wanted the pillow dad made. His preference is usually the remote control or a video game controller or a book."

The video of George with his pillow boasts over eight million likes and counting!

Cover photo: Screenshot/Instagram/couplagoofs

More on Cats: