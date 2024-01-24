Cat's reaction to tiny pillow melts millions of hearts!

Salem, Oregon - A cat named George has the internet gushing over his reaction to a teeny-tiny pillow that was made especially for him.

This cat got gifted a pillow, and his reaction has the internet saying "aw!" © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/couplagoofs

An orange and white cat named George may be living his best life with his owners, Felix and Morgan, in Salem, Oregon. His humans and their parents absolutely dote on this fur ball!

George's human grandfather recently made him a gift that delighted him – and the internet!

"My very cute dad took some of my leftover fabric and made a little pillow for George," @CouplaGoofs wrote on their Instagram subtitles of a now-viral clip.

In the cute clip, George's grandpa hands the cat a tiny pink pillow. Before the human presented him with the handmade gift, George was sleeping peacefully on a blanket.

The cat's reaction is adorable; he gracefully accepts the pillow!