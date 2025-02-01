Cat's silly reaction to owner's relaxing bath has got TikTokers cracking up!

Mitty the cat wandered over to the bathroom so he could keep his owner company during her relaxing soak in the tub. His sweet curiosity over the situation is causing much amusement!

Mitty the cat comes close to the hot bath water – and then suddenly starts lapping it up! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mitty_kitteh

In a viral video that can be seen on the TikTok account @mitty_kitteh, the orange cat carefully walks along the edge of the bathtub instead of avoiding the water like most other cats tend to do.

He then comes closer and closer to the hot bath water with his face – and then suddenly starts lapping it up as if it were a bowl of soup.

His owner warns him several times about the heat, but the cat doesn't seem to have any problems with the hot water.

In the comments, numerous users reacted with astonishment and were surprised by the cat's unusual behavior.