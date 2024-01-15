Cop casually entertaining cat on a house call has millions cackling

Fulton, Kentucky - A police officer's adorable interaction with a cat has gone viral on TikTok!

Police officer Eric Byassee obviously takes a somewhat relaxed approach to his job. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessfinacrass

Officer Eric Byassee showed up at Jess Crass's door last Tuesday with some bad news for her roommate. Unfortunately, Jess's roommate's car had been stolen.

While dealing with the situation, Officer Byasse noticed Jess's cat and nonchalantly started entertaining the animal with his laser pointer while on a call.

Gherkin, Jess's cat, was all about chasing the red dot.

Luckily, Jess caught the cute moment on camera and shared it to TikTok.

"I wasn't shocked to see the officer playing with the cat because most of the officers that work in our county are very pleasant," Jess, a legal assistant told Newsweek.

She added, "It was so nice to see someone with such a stressful job doing something so normal."

Officer Byassee's playful kitty encounter has TikTok users enthralled and the clip has surpassed 14 million views!