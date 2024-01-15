Cop casually entertaining cat on a house call has millions cackling
Fulton, Kentucky - A police officer's adorable interaction with a cat has gone viral on TikTok!
Officer Eric Byassee showed up at Jess Crass's door last Tuesday with some bad news for her roommate. Unfortunately, Jess's roommate's car had been stolen.
While dealing with the situation, Officer Byasse noticed Jess's cat and nonchalantly started entertaining the animal with his laser pointer while on a call.
Gherkin, Jess's cat, was all about chasing the red dot.
Luckily, Jess caught the cute moment on camera and shared it to TikTok.
"I wasn't shocked to see the officer playing with the cat because most of the officers that work in our county are very pleasant," Jess, a legal assistant told Newsweek.
She added, "It was so nice to see someone with such a stressful job doing something so normal."
Officer Byassee's playful kitty encounter has TikTok users enthralled and the clip has surpassed 14 million views!
Even the cop's superiors love the viral cat clip
When Officer Byassee first learned that the video of him playing with the cat had gone viral, he rushed in to talk to his superiors.
"Ironically, when Officer Byassee learned that the video was going viral, he rushed into my office to brief me on what had happened, fearing that the public opinion of it might not be favorable," Fulton's Chief Allen Poole told Newsweek.
"However, that is not the case from the comments."
Some commenters even think that Officer Byassee deserves a raise for going above and beyond!
What do you think? Is this unprofessional, or excellent police work?
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@jessfinacrass