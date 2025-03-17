Couple wants to adopt a shelter cat – but their plans quickly change!
Windsor, North Carolina - A couple originally planned to adopt a cat from the animal shelter, but their plans quickly changed when they got there...
Cats Cirrus and Ivory came into the care of the Bertie County Humane Society in North Carolina in November last year, along with five other cats.
There, they found a safe place where they were cared for, and the shelter advertised the adoption of the sweet furry friends on Facebook.
As a result, Jean McGinnis and Chris Gartland became aware of Ivory the cat and made their way to the shelter to give the kitty a new home.
But there was an unexpected twist in the tale!
As the animal shelter reported in a Facebook post, Jean and Chris not only fell in love with Ivory – but also with Cirrus.
They had originally planned to adopt just one cat, so it was with a heavy heart that they had to decide between Cirrus and Ivory. In the end, they took Ivory home with them.
What happened to Cirrus the rescue cat?
But the couple couldn't get Cirrus out of their minds. After a few days, they decided that he should also become part of their family and so Chris made the 45-minute journey to the animal shelter a second time to pick him up.
Since then, the two kitties have settled in perfectly in their new home.
In the meantime, both are enjoying their new lives to the fullest! They run around the rooms, play happily, and now go by their new names – Gnocchi and Levi.
Cover photo: Screenshot/Facebook/Bertie County Humane Society