Couple wants to adopt a shelter cat – but their plans quickly change!

Windsor, North Carolina - A couple originally planned to adopt a cat from the animal shelter, but their plans quickly changed when they got there...

On the right is Ivory the cat, and on the left is Cirrus. © Screenshot/Facebook/Bertie County Humane Society

Cats Cirrus and Ivory came into the care of the Bertie County Humane Society in North Carolina in November last year, along with five other cats.

There, they found a safe place where they were cared for, and the shelter advertised the adoption of the sweet furry friends on Facebook.

As a result, Jean McGinnis and Chris Gartland became aware of Ivory the cat and made their way to the shelter to give the kitty a new home.

But there was an unexpected twist in the tale!

As the animal shelter reported in a Facebook post, Jean and Chris not only fell in love with Ivory – but also with Cirrus.

They had originally planned to adopt just one cat, so it was with a heavy heart that they had to decide between Cirrus and Ivory. In the end, they took Ivory home with them.