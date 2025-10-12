Cruel man throws sick newborn kitten in a gutter to die – are rescuers already too late?

A man recklessly threw a newborn cat out of his car and straight into a gutter, after which he disappeared without a trace. What would become of this unlucky kitten?

The sick kitten was taken directly to the vet by Tarynn Byrum. © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@mybroncorarelystarts

Tarynn Byrum heard about the terrible incident from a colleague, who had witnessed the man throw away the cat.

The kind woman immediately made her way outside, where she found that an orange kitten had indeed been left to die in a gutter.

The poor thing had matted fur and a heavy flea infestation and weighed less than 0.5 lbs.

"I noticed something was wrong immediately upon picking him up. He was obviously exhausted from his ordeal. I noticed he was filthy with matted fur and a nasty case of fleas," Tarynn told People.

"He also had extreme discharge buildup in his eyes to the point where you couldn't even tell what color they were, which worried me as I didn't want that to cause further damage."

There was only one option for the woman: she took the kitten with her and drove him straight to the vet after work.