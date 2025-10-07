Cat shows how much she misses dead dog bestie in this heartbreaking moment: "I just cried"
It's been a year since this family had to say goodbye to their dog. The grief is still heavy, but they're not the only ones who are saddened by the loss – their cat also seems to have been quietly mourning her best friend.
In a Reddit post in the group for black cats, Reddit user "Lanky_Process_1835" pours her heart out.
"My sweet girl made me tear up this morning…." she writes.
She was referring to her cat, who she found in her daughter's room that day.
The kitty was resting on a cuddly toy, which had been modeled on their deceased dog.
"My dog died last year... today I was feeling especially sad missing him," she explained in the Reddit post.
"I went into my daughter’s room and found her lying on the stuffed animal of him. I guess she was missing him too."
The sight of the cat cuddling up to the dog toy was all the more distressing for her.
"I just laid next to her and pet her and cried," she explains.
The owner is sure that the cat misses the pup.
"He was her best friend. She’d snuggle up with him every chance she got," the poster explained.
Cat and dog used to be inseparable
In the post, the pet owner not only showed a picture of the cat lying on the cuddly toy, but also memories of earlier times.
Past photos show the deep bond between the black house cat and the white pooch.
In the comments section, the Reddit author added that she has thought about getting another dog before, but worries that it may be hard for her cat to adjust after all they've been through.
