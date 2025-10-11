Woman sits in bed with her cat – she's shocked when she realizes they are no longer alone!

When a young woman settled in for the night with her beloved pet cat , she had no idea that she was about to become a "grandmother" to two adorable kittens!

When a young woman settled in for the night with her beloved pet cat, she had no idea that she was about to become a "grandmother" to two new kittens! © Collage: Screenshots/TikTok/@user2648591120

Ash and her kitty were snuggled up next to each other in bed when the cat suddenly went into labor without warning.

The pet owner only realized what was happening after the first kitten was born, and she captured the touching moment on video.

"soulmated so hard she decided to give birth right beside me in my bed," Ash wrote in the clip, which quickly went viral.

"i was on tiktok and didn't realize until after the first kitten was born," the 19-year-old explained.

The surprise nocturnal birth was an impressive testament to the cat's confidence, as she had chosen her human's bed for the most vulnerable moment of her life.

"and now i’m sharing a bed with 2 kittens and their mother," Ash added in the caption.